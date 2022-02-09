Rashmika Mandanna and featured in last year’s release Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. While Rashmika was the female lead in the movie, Samantha was seen in a special dance number titled Oo Antava. Rashmika is known for her Instagram posts as she treats her fans with some lovely pictures. Recently, she posted a mirror selfie in which she was seen posing with a pout, and the picture has grabbed Samantha’s attention. The Geetha Govindam actress captioned the picture as, “Ready for my day 1 in #Russia.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls for body-shaming her, Shah Rukh Khan's director Atlee and wife Priya's intimate pic viral and more

Samantha commented on it and wrote, “Cute.” Rashmika’s fans have also commented on the post. A fan wrote, “Omg that pout.” Another fan commented, “Awww Rash in Russia means we will get so many pics of you ...yay.” One more fan wrote, “YOUR BEAUTY IS IRRESISTIBLE.” Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna shares the secret of staying happy and smiling always; reveals, 'No matter how much...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Last year, in September, Pinkvilla had reported that Rashmika will be seen in an extended cameo in Hanu Raghavapudi’s next film which stars and in the lead roles. It was reported that the actress will be shooting for the film in Russia. A source had told the portal, “Rashmika’s role is very critical for the film, and the makers were extremely happy when she agreed to be a part of the project. It’s an extended cameo. Meanwhile, the makers have planned an international schedule and are eying Russia as the shooting location, however, the dates and the logistics are yet to be finalised.” So, we wonder whether Rashmika is in Russia to shoot with Dulquer. Also Read - Pushpa star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the coolest company as she sweats it out in the gym; Guess who?

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen on the big screen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu which also stars Sharwanand in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on 25th February 2022. The actress this year will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which will hit the big screens in May this year. She also has Goodbye with and Pushpa: The Rule lined up.