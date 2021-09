Rashmika Mandanna is India's National Crush. The actress is winning hearts all over India. She is very active on Instagram. Once in a while she likes to do lives with her fans and followers. Rashmika Mandanna got a marriage proposal on Instagram and her reply is being adored by fans. The actress retorted, "Hmmm....Interesting." She is surely one chilled-out gal. Rashmika Mandanna has become a fave of paps in Mumbai too with her friendly nature. The actress has bought a home in Mumbai some days back as she has some projects lined up in Bollywood. Marriage is nowhere on her mind now. Also Read - 7 times Allu Arjun proved that he is a bigger Tollywood star than Mahesh Babu

In the past, she was engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty. But the engagement ended in a few months due to some undisclosed reasons. It seems like both wanted to focus on her professional lives and felt it was too early. But Rashmika Mandanna's career is going great guns. After being a top name in the Tollywood industry, she has set her eyes on Bollywood. The actress has just wrapped up work on the spy thriller Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Some days back, she was asked if she had seen Blackpink's Lisa's new album Lalisa. She agreed that the song was a banger and described the Thai singer as a rockstar. Blinks of India shared her comment and even the Korean media covered it.