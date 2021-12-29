Pushpa: Allu Arjun gets emotional on film's success, promises Rs 1 lakh reward to each crew member

Pushpa is roaring high on success. The film has done wonders at the box office that even the makers didn't even imagine off. The film has so earned 275 crore and is still going strong. The makers hosted a special event for the success of Pushpa where lead actors , Rashmika Mandanna and director was also present. Sukumar turned extremely emotional at the event and thanked everyone for making the film such a huge success. At the meet, he said, " It’s an emotional journey, and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Thabitha. As my life partner, half of the credit should go to her for everything. Yesterday, was telling me about the positivity that the producers of Pushpa have. Today, they are conquering the industry. It’s not only because of their talent but the people they are. Thank you so much, and Naveen Yerneni. Thanks to and lyricist Chandrabose for giving the chartbusters. You have created magic. My sincere thanks to the entire cast and crew for their efforts. On this occasion, I would like to announce Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work.” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna and other South actresses who have INTERESTING films lined up in 2022

Allu Arjun highly appreciated this move of Sukumar and added, " Thank you all for giving us a memorable year-end. Thank you, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar for your faith in us. Thanks to distributors for making Pushpa a great release across state borders. Thanks to NV Prasad and Lyca Productions for giving an amazing launch to Pushpa in Tamil Nadu. E4 Entertainment, you have given me unbelievable achievements in Kerala, and I can't thank you enough for that". He even promised that the second part of the film will be even bigger and better. Well now the fans definitely cannot contain their excitement.