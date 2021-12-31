must be an elated man and he has every reason to be so. His latest film Pushpa: The Rise is doing great at the box office. Now, the makers released a deleted scene from the movie today which has become quite popular on social media. The deleted scene has Allu Arjun's mass scene, which would have appealed well to the native Telugu audience. In the particular scene, Allu Arjun's mother is seen getting scolded by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu bids good-bye to 2021 like a real 'Queen' and these 7 pics are proof

Allu Arjun, who gets deeply offended by this act, returns the borrowed money, as he demands the person to inform everyone in the village abut his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender.

Allu Arjun is seen thrashing the person, taking him around the village. This particular scene was chopped off in editing, so as to accommodate for limited run-time in the original print of Pushpa: The Rise. The release of this deleted scene has gained much attention as it appeals to native audiences. Have a look at the scene below:



Allu Arjun is getting a lot of praises for the film. The movie, directed by , is doing well in theatres despite stiff competition from recent release films like Shyam Singha Roy in Telugu and 83 in Hindi. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna posts profound note after completing five years in films; says, 'Always keep fighting for what you want'

At a recent event Allu Arjun got emotional and thanked people for the film’s success. He said,"It’s an emotional journey, and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Thabitha. As my life partner, half of the credit should go to her for everything. Yesterday, was telling me about the positivity that the producers of Pushpa have. Today, they are conquering the industry. It’s not only because of their talent but the people they are. Thank you so much, and Naveen Yerneni. Thanks to and lyricist Chandrabose for giving the chartbusters. You have created magic. My sincere thanks to the entire cast and crew for their efforts. On this occasion, I would like to announce Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work.” Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 14: Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore; builds pressure for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

(With inputs from IANS)