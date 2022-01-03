Pushpa: Allu Arjun opens up about his Bollywood debut after the blockbuster success of his film

is on cloud nine and all thanks to his latest release Pushpa which is a blockbuster. Despite all the Omicron threat, the film is basking all the success at the box office and it has so far earned rupees 300 crore. Isn't that mammoth. Allu Arjun has been one of the most successful actors in the south. Despite being a popular and successful actor he still hasn't made his debut in Bollywood debut yet. And we wonder why. Allu Arjun has the answer for you! Talking to PTI, he was asked about his Bollywood debut, he said, " I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It does take courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry),” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2022 predictions, Pushpa's smashing box office win and more

Arjun who has been the star for two decades in his industry and his ruling it like a king even spoke that he isn't interested in playing the second fiddle to any lead actor in a Hindi film, " When we are the protagonist of the films that we do, anybody who comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I would not be interested in anything (else). And it is very well understood. Even the other person will not come and it doesn't make sense to ask such a big star to play a second role as it damages the film, they also know it. You have to work as a protagonist, as the main lead".

The actor even expressed his happiness with the film collecting approximately 57 crores in the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa. The film was released in three more languages Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada The film also features the genius actor and the national crush Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles.