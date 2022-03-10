Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer all set for TV premiere; will it break TRP records?

Pushpa: The Rise starring and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest films of recent times. The film did not just make massive money in South but it was a superhit in Hindi belt too. From its songs to dialogues, everything became a hit and fans are desperately waiting for the second instalment of the film. But ahead of that, Pushpa: The Rise directed by is set to have its TV premiere. It is going to have its World TV premiere on 13th March on channel StarMaa. Also Read - Akshay Kumar RESPONDS to Tollywood films like Pushpa doing better business than Bollywood; cites Gangubai Kathiawadi example

The announcement has been made by the official Twitter handle of Pushpa. It will go on air at 6PM and fans are already waiting for 13th March to arrive and expecting that the film will shatter many TRP records. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also had in an item number. The song Oo Antava became a blockbusters. Fans could not stop gushing over Samantha's sultriness in the film. Pushpa: The Rise also had in a pivotal role. In Pushpa Part 2, we shall see characters of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil being at loggerheads. We can't wait!