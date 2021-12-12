Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer registers INSANE Baahubali-level pre-release business – theatrical, OTT, satellite, audio rights SOLD for this much

The all-language theatrical rights have already fetched a fancy price and a top OTT player has paid a whopping amount of money for the digital streaming rights of Pushpa. The audio and satellite rights deals have only added to the insane numbers.