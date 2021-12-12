One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by Devi Sri Prasad, is slated to hit the big screens on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning. The all-language theatrical rights have already fetched a fancy price and a top OTT player has paid a whopping amount of money for the digital streaming rights of the film. The audio and satellite rights deals have only added to the tally. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt complains Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on RRR sets; Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns up the screen in bold item debut from Pushpa and more

So, how much has the movie actually made via pre-release business? Hold your breath. The overall rights of Pushpa has been sold for an insane amount of Rs. 250 crores. That's Baahubali-level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is HOTNESS personified as she flaunts her midriff in this Anamika Khanna creation [VIEW PICS]

The film also also features a cameo by Samantha Prabhu alongside in the item song, titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Earlier, the makers of Pushpa, which has music composed by the renowned , revealed that has been roped in for the dance number with a tweet from the movie's official handle that read: "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable." Check it out below:

The promotions of Pushpa are going on in full swing. Let's see how many records it breaks in theatres once it finally releases in a few days time because it's carrying herculean expectations, what with it being Allu Arjun's first pan-India film and all.