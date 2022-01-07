Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film scores high on IMDB ratings; leaves behind Prabhas' Baahubali

Box office is all about and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is breaking records and is emerging out to be one of the highest grossers of all time. It is now inching close to Rs 250 crore mark which is a phenomenal number given the Coronavirus situation. While the Telugu version has done immensely well, the Hindi version of the film has also garnered great attention. Not just on box office, Pushpa The Rise has also received critical acclaim and great ratings. Also Read - Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid 19, shares health update; Anushka Shetty wishes him speedy recovery

On IMDB, Allu Arjun's film has received 8.1 rating out of 10. It has become one of the top rated South Indian films ever. It has also managed to leave behind Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning. The first part of Prabhas' film had received a rating of 8.00 out of 10 on IMDB. Even though a very marginal victory, Allu Arjun surely has triumphed over Prabhas. However, it should be noted that the second part of Baahubali had received 8.2 rating on IMDB. One can say that both the film are on par with each other.

Now, Pushpa: The Rise is all set for an OTT release. The film will release on Amazon Prime at 8 PM today. As per a report in Mirchi9, the OTT giant has paid Rs. 22 crores for the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. Well, Pushpa definitely has become one of the biggest success stories of all times.

Pushpa: The Rise also has an item number by that has become a chartbuster. Oo Antava is among the most watched songs and fans are in love with Samantha's new and sexy avatar.