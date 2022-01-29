Pushpa: Allu Arjun REACTS to Anupam Kher's 'rockstar' comment and desire to work with him; Icon Star wins hearts again

Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa fever is all over and we can clearly see how our Bollywood celebs too are going gaga over it. And now veteran actor Anupam Kher is all praises for the actor's performance and film.