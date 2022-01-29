Pushpa: Allu Arjun REACTS to Anupam Kher's 'rockstar' comment and desire to work with him; Icon Star wins hearts again

's starrer Pushpa fever is all over and we can clearly see how our Bollywood celebs too are going gaga over it. And now veteran actor is all praises for the actor's performance and film. He took to his Twitter and pried the south star and even expressed his desire to work with him, " Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in the real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!" Also Read - Pushpa: Sam Bahadur actress Sanya Malhotra gives her own twist to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' song from Allu Arjun starrer – watch video

While Allu Arjun reacted to the veteran actors parsie with the most heartwarming reply, " Anupam ji … it's a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you . Humbled . So glad you felt all that . Hope to work with you too . Thank you for all the love

We also saw actors and leaving all praises for the film, Arjun wrote, " Pushpa is not a film. It's an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture…@alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing… Pushpa isn't a flower it's fire…the fire of his eyes burning on the screen". While Jahnvi called him the coolest man in the world.