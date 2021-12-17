Pushpa: Allu Arjun reveals how his character has been heavily INFLUENCED by Rajinikanth

One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Finally, landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion, where he also addressed the comparisons between his character, Pushpa Raj, and , after the question was posted to him at the press conference. Also Read - Pushpa sold at an INSANE amount to distributors; here's how much it must recover to be a hit, superhit or blockbuster

Opening up on the similarities between Pushpa Rah and Rajini, Allu Arjun said, “More than comparisons, I'd say there's a major influence. I've always looked up to Rajinikanth sir, always been a huge, huge fan of him. Also, I grew up in Chennai, so the influence was much larger. I understand the Chennai culture very well and also their movies, and especially when it comes to Rajinikanth movies, I've been watching then since I was very small. So, it's not the comparison that should be seen, but the influence of Rajini sir in my work. A lot of my mannerisms and body language is inspired from him, and in this film, the inspiration is much more.” Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her 'too short' dress, 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

Weighing in on the box office clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superstar commented, “I'm very happy Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing, has had such a big release, and there's so much craze for it. And I'm not thinking how much will Pushpa make at the box office. I'm thinking how much cinema makes at the box office. We've just come out of a pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic) and the audience is just returning to theatres. Theatres were shut for such a long time, and now people are coming back, so all movies should make a lot of money. Spider-Man should make a lot of money Pushpa should make money, and all the movies coming after that should make money at the box office, there are many Bollywood movies. It's very good that Hollywood is coming with such huge movie, we should be very graceful about it, and I welcome them. Right now, I'm only thinking about cinema making a lot of money at the box office, be it any movie.” Also Read - Pushpa: From Allu Arjun to Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil — The staggering fee of the star cast will make your jaws drop

The overall rights of Pushpa, including its theatrical, OTT, satellite and audio rights, have been sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. That's -level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing.