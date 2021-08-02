Pushpa: Allu Arjun's action sequence gets leaked; fans call it a 'mass scene'

Any update about gets his fans super excited. Even if it is a spotted picture of the superstar, fans start trending him on social media. And when a scene from the movie gets leaked, how can they stay calm? Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture Pushpa. It is written and directed by . Since morning, a video of its action scene is doing the rounds of the internet and fans have already termed the film as a mass entertainer. Also Read - Lesser known star wives of South superstars Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun and more – view pics

In the video leaked, one can see Allu Arjun wearing a mundu (lungi) and beating the shit out of goons. Fans are quite impressed with his walk and attitude too. A netizen wrote, "#Pushpa Leaked Video Mass Undi. That Walk... attitude." Some of his fans even cautioned the makers of the film that a scene has been leaked and is being widely circulated on social media. Well, this leak scene has definitely increased the anticipation of the masses for Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Check out a few tweets below:

#Pushpa movie leaked video super ?? @alluarjun mass Anna ? @MythriOfficial video's leak ayithunayi kocham chusuko — stylish star power star (@Rajkuma87173038) July 31, 2021

Pushpa leaked videô ??? @alluarjun anna mass ??? @aryasukku thanks ra niku gudi katteyali. — Venky pooja? (@Venky_poojaa_) August 1, 2021

The film is set to release on August 13. It was Allu Arjun who had announced the release date on Twitter by writing, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13. It is the third film of Allu Arjun with Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanaa, , Dhanajay and others.

Pushpa is going to release in two parts. After the first one, Allu Arjun is expected to start work on Icon and then on Pushpa 2.