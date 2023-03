Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly a national crush winning million of hearts with her enchanting beauty and brilliant acting skills. The south diva earned more fame and became a sensation for her character Srivalli and dance number Saami Saami. She made the nation dance on the hook steps of the popular number from the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika managed to built her name in the Indian cinema and is now all set to make an appearance in Zee Cine Marathi Awards. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna signs her next Telugu project; official announcement to be out on THIS date

The actress will reportedly turn a Marathi Mulgi and will perform lavni at the Zee Cine Marathi. This time she ditched her popular Saami Saami dance performance and opted for a lavni. She will embrace her Marathi Mulgi avatar and audiences simply can't wait for it. The actress who already knows 5 languages was seen speaking Marathi in the latest video which was shared by the channel and went viral. She called it a surreal experience to perform lavni and turn a Marathi mulgi.

Recalling her first encounter with a Marathi song the Pushpa beauty shared she had first performed a Marathi folk dance on Aika daajiba in school. Sharing her experience about her upcoming performance of a Marathi folk dance she was ecstatic. In the video, the actress said after Aika daajiba she is doing lavni now and it brings back childhood memories. She said, Bohot hi excited hu, Pehli baar Lavni kar rahi hu. I hope aap sabko entertain hoga. So Yes, Looking forward!" At the end of the video, she also spoke a few phrases in Marathi, "Charcha Rangnar, the news will be heard, I am coming, Zee Marathi on 26th March, Sunday, Evening at 7 pm." The audience is waiting to see her set the stage on fire!

It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ❤️ hopefully! ? https://t.co/KfXMwv6ZGW — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Recently she took to her social media to tweet about her performance and experience about learning some new Marathi phrases. She said, "It was surreal. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well. Soon I’ll manage to speak like little little. hopefully!". The actress connects to her fans and audience by breaking language barriers.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Animal. She will share the screen with in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. She also has Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite .