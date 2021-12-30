Smash hit! Pushpa is making new records for a South Indian movie in Bollywood. As we know, Allu Arjun already had a good fan base in India's rural belt with his dubbed films being played on all TV channels. It seems the movie has crossed Rs 45. 5 crore in flat 13 days. By doing this, it has beaten the records of Yash's KGF. We know that no one had expected the success of KGF but the movie won over Hindi audiences. Yash's KGF had released on December 21, 2018 and the movie made Rs 21. 45 crore in its first week. The second week's collections were around Rs 11. 50 crore. But this is what trade analyst Komal Nahta has just shared on his account... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Romance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mind, Allu Arjun's special gift to Pushpa crew and more

BREAKING NEWS: ‘PUSHPA’(Hindi) crosses ‘KGF’(Hindi) lifetime collections!Sprints ahead of ‘KGF’, netting Rs. 45.5 crore in 13days. It was hugely promoted on World's No. 1 YouTube movie channel GOLDMINES and on DHINCHAAK TV, currently the No. 1 movie channel in Urban & Rural India pic.twitter.com/qtfgRcuv9I — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 30, 2021

Pushpa is set in the 1990s. In the movie, Allu Arjun plays the role of a person who smuggles red sandalwood. It charts his rise from a mercenary to a local don. The people are loving the machismo of Allu Arjun, his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and the item number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Arya also got immense love. Also Read - Where does Allu Arjun's Pushpa stand in the list of HIGHEST GROSSING Telugu movies of all time? Here's the entire list

On the other hand, Yash's KGF 2 is coming next year. The movie is slated to release on April 14, 2022. The film will take forward the story of Rocky Bhai at the Kolar gold mines. Sanjay Dutt will be pitted against him as the mighty Adheera. We have Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role too. Allu Arjun has thanked filmmaker Sukumar in an emotional manner for Pushpa. Let us see if KGF 2 emerges as another box office hurricane in 2022! Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just HINT at the mistakes she made in her marriage with Naga Chaitanya?