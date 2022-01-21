Pushpa CRAZE! David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's ICONIC Srivalli step; leaves fans impressed [VIDEO]

and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a huge success, especially in the Hindi belt. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are getting loads of love from the audience, celebrities and people across the globe. Not just the name, but also Pushpa's songs, dialogues and choreographies are a huge hit amongst the masses. Be it Oo Antava, Srivalli, Saami Saami are massive hits amongst the masses. And joining the Pushpa craze is none other than Australian cricketer David Warner. David has recreated Allu Arjun's ICONIC step from the Srivalli song. And he has aced it. David's swag is on point in the video. Right from wearing the glasses to the hand moment, everything's so cool. He dropped a couple of laughing emoticons and captioned it saying, "#pushpa what’s next??" Check out David Warner doing Srivalli step here: Also Read - 5 films REJECTED by Prabhas that proved to be BIG HITS of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other stars' careers

Not just David, but people across India and even abroad are going gaga over Allu Arjun's Srivalli step. From Tanzanian TikTok sensation Kili Paul to Anupamaa's cast Paras Kalnawat and Alpana Buch everyone is enjoying the song and are making reels on it. Just recently, Sapna Choudhary made a reel on Allu Arjun's Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue.

Coming to the film, Allu Arjun is getting loads of praises from everyone across the country. The Stylish star is overwhelmed by all the love and adulation that is coming his way. On the work front, the second part of Pushpa: The Rule is in works. It is said that the production of Pushpa: The Rule will commence in April 2022. Reports state that the second part of Pushpa will come out in December this year.

While announcing the second part of Pushpa, the makers had released a statement saying, "The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists, and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story."