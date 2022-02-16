Pushpa: Dhanashree Verma dances on songs from Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer; fans warn cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In her latest video, she is seen grooving to Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda and Oo Antava from Pushpa.