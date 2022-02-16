Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is quite active on social media and regularly treats her fans regularly with her dance moves on various songs. For those of you who don’t know, she is the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In her latest video, she is seen grooving to Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda and Oo Antava. Both are songs from and starrer Pushpa. Her caption read, “Dance > Drama ? These two songs were absolute bangers of last month.” Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Ajay Devgn debunks the perception of South movies beating Bollywood at the box office; says, 'Aisa bilkul nahi hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Dhanashree is getting a lot of love from fans. She also got a heart emoji from husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans warned the cricketer in a sweet way. A fan wrote, “Chahal bhai ko kaho ki wo wo reels pe dhyan na deke game pe dhyan de.” Another comment read, “Yuzi is very lucky.” Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna OPENS up about love and marriage; says ‘You should be with someone…’

Just a few days ago, Dhanashree congratulated her husband for taking 100 wickets in ODI. She shared a pic of him with cake all over his face.

Her caption read, “Congratulations on your 100th wicket in ODI’s and what a day as you made it as Man of the Match on Team India’s 1000th game ?? @yuzi_chahal23 ?? All my best wishes always cuz you deserve it Make the country proud #jaihind.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others to become the most popular male Telugu Film star; check full list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Dhanashree has 4.6 million followers on Instagram. What do you think of her dance? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.