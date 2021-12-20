With Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa opening to a terrific start at the box office, had faced the wrath of trolls over her bold looks in her first ever item number Oo Antava and the song lyrics that portraying men as lustful people. A certain section of the people had raised objection to the song which had courted a controversy before the film release. But Samantha remained unperturbed by the noise on social media and it seems like she has taken a subtle dig at the trollers who criticised her for the song. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood actresses who went BOLD for intimate scenes in films

Sharing an exotic still from Oo Antava song from Pushpa, where she is seen thrusting her hips to the beat while Allu Arjun is fully in his character, Samantha wrote, "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew

#ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love ?♥️" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa sails past 150-crore mark at BO, Kajal Aggarwal's latest picture sparks pregnancy rumours and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha recently opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the Pushpa item song and to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun. Director revealed that Samantha had initially rejected the offer to feature in the song. However, he later convinced her and also gave an example of 's dance number in Rangasthalam. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna caught at a dinner date in Mumbai [VIEW PICS]

Meanwhile, Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in Pushpa. Visuals from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha's fizzy item song. Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, while the viewers were spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen.

As the song is sequenced in towards the end of the first half of Pushpa, the audience was seen going gaga over the item song. The ostentatious set and the whole setup gave much appeal to the mass song, for which the music is composed by , and the dance is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.