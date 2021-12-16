Pushpa: Did you know Shreyas Talpade is a part of the Sukumar film and his role is as important as Allu Arjun's? DEETS inside [EXCLUSIVE]

A well-placed source in the film industry has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Shreyas Talpade is also a part of Pushpa and his role is as important as that of Allu Arjun. In fact, he shares a lot of romantic moments with Rashmika Mandanna.