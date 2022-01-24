Pushpa effect: Samantha Ruth Prabhu roped in for another sizzling item song for Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger?

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit number Oo Antava success for Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger have planned an item number for their pan-India project.