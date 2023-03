Rashmika Mandanna became a sensation finding fame across India with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress received the national crush tag for her charming looks and style. After cementing her career in the south film industry she made a mark in Bollywood with Goodbye and Mision Majnu. The actress is now waiting for her next Hindi film titled Animal also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actress left her fans surprised revealing that she touches feets of her house help. Also Read - Pushpa beauty Rashmika Mandanna opens up on performing Marathi Lavni; calls it a surreal experience

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna threw some light on her personal life and revealed the kind act she does towards her house helps. The actress doesn't believe in discriminating between people around her and takes blessings from her house help touching their feet. She revealed this kind gesture in a new interview with Bazaar India saying little things matter to her. Rashmika shared that she wakes up and spends time with her pets and meets her friends as that makes her happy.

She said, Words are really powerful and they can make or break a person, which is why when someone says something, it matters to me. I jot down the tiniest details in my diary… Back home, I have a habit of touching everyone's feet out of respect, I also touch our house help's feet, because I don't want to differentiate. I respect everyone… it is who I am as a person."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen reprising her role of Srivalli in the second installment of Pushpa. starrer Pushpa: The Rule will have the actress in her role from the first movie that also stars in lead role. Pushpa 2 which is directed by is under production right now and is expected to be a blockbuster. Next in the pipeline, she has a Bollywood movie Animal alongside , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.