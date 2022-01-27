and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise has received immense love from across the world. The songs, the dialogues and everything else have become rage among the masses. While Bollywood celebs and influencers are pulling off some signature steps from the film, cricketers too are completely hooked to Pushpa. After David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina and others, DJ Bravo has now showed his moved on Srivalli song. On Instagram, he shared a video doing the Pushpa Walk on Srivalli and totally nailed it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with Naga Chaitanya, David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa and more

DJ Bravo shared the video with the caption, "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!!" Allu Arjun reacted to the video and shared some fire emojis. Not just on Instagram, DJ Bravo did this step during the Bangladesh Premier League as he took a wicket. Watch the video below:

Earlier, Tanzanian TikTok sensation, Kili Paul had created quite a few videos on songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava, Saami Saami and more. He had also done a video on Allu Arjun's Flower and Fire dialogue. Indeed, Pushpa craze has flown across the ocean and is making immense noise everywhere. Now fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa: Part 2.