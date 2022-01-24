and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has taken the world by storm. Fans are totally in love with the performances of the stars and the songs of the film. Not just Indians, even Australian cricketer David Warner is hooked onto Pushpa. Recently he had shared a video of him pulling off the hook step of the song Srivalli. Now, David Warner has shared a video of his two daughters dancing on Rashmika Mandanna's song Saami Saami. The song that had Rashmika showing off some energetic moves has become one of the favourites of many and it looks like David Warner's family too loves it. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's next after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui headed straight to OTT? Here's what we know [EXCUSIVE]

The ace cricketer shared the video with the caption, "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa." Allu Arjun reacted to the video and called it 'cute'. The actor then received a reply from the cricketer who wrote, "@alluarjunonline they love the song soo much." Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Here is the video of David Warner pulling off the Srivalli hook step up. Allu Arjun had responded to this video too and dropped some laughing and fire emojis. Watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Well, indeed Pushpa fever has spread all over the world. The movie has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in recent times. Both, domestic as well as worldwide collections of the film have been amazing. The film is now available on OTT for everyone to watch who missed it in theatres. Now we are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: Part 2.