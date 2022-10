When Pushpa released, it created a storm like few other films had in the history of Indian cinema, and we're not just talking about the box office, no, siree! Of course, the mammoth Pushpa box office collection well and truly highlighted the craze for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, but it so much beyond that, cutting across languages, regions, and all kinds of other demographics, firmly cementing its place as one of the pop culture pantheons of the country. And its effects are still being felt not just in India, but across the globe to the extent that the mayor of New York has now aped the iconic Allu Arjun hand gesture. Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more highest grossing Telugu movies of all time with box office collections

New York Mayor joins Allu Arjun Pushpa fan-club

Of course, among the most indelible pop culture references from Pushpa the Rise, the one that has got to top the bill is Allu Arjun's hand gesture, where in he takes the back of his right hand and slides it under his chin in a downward to upward swerving motion. Unless you've been living under a rock, you very well know what we're talking about. Several celebs from across the globe from moviestars to cricketers and a whole lot of other popular faces have recreated the gesture, with the New York Mayor being the latest to join the list. Also Read - Pushpa 2: From Arjun Kapoor's casting to Srivalli's death; reports about Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer that made it to headlines

New York Mayor apes iconic Allu Arjun Pushpa hand gesture

A fan account on Twitter than goes by the name, 'Pushpa the Rule', signifying the title of the keenly awaited sequel aka Pushpa 2, shared the video where the New York City Mayor can bee seen doing the famous Pushpa hand gesture of Allu Arjun along with his costar from the film, Anasuya Bharadwaj. No two ways to put it: Pushpa is hands down now a globaly pop culture phenomenon. Check out the video above... Also Read - Pushpa 2: Is Arjun Kapoor a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer? Here's the truth