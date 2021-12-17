All eyes are on Sukumar's Pushpa as the movie finally hits the theatres. It stars Icon Star Allu Arjun and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is based in the red sandalwood jungles of Seshachalam located in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The trade is risky business but Pushpa thrives in it. It seems the highlights are the rousing performances, Rashmika Mandanna's spontaneous performance and the cinematography. It seems in the movie he plays the role of a henchman who earns respect from his bosses due to his cleverness and loyalty. When he has free time he woos Srivalli played by Rashmika Mandanna. This is how critics have reacted to the movie... Also Read - Pushpa movie review: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film gets a mixed response from the audience

Evident from the content that Team #Pushpa has put in their blood & sweat.

Wishing that your Hardwork pays off immensely Bunny @alluarjun Hatsoff @aryasukku sir & @ThisIsDSP @iamRashmika dedication to deliver only the best.@MythriOfficial@Samanthaprabhu2

All the best Team pic.twitter.com/s9iknDtl37 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 16, 2021

#Pushpa first half ???? @alluarjun is in tremendous form! He underplays where it needed and @aryasukku rightly elevates his mass image at the right moment. @ThisIsDSP ‘s score is terrific, the Tamil dubbing is super good, special credits to @madhankarky for his work?? — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 17, 2021

First half of #PushpaTheRise is superb. ? It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour! #pushpa review! pic.twitter.com/GE8Zq9s1Ak — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 17, 2021

Just Finished Watching #PUSHPA

Very rare to c a character study formatt in Commercial cinema.

Hatsoff to @aryasukku sir & @alluarjun bhai who has delivered one of the Best Permormances ever... Laughed, Connected and was thoroughly entertained by him.

WATCH IT AT ONCE..I LOVED It — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 17, 2021

#Pushpa - 3.25 out of 5, Kudos to @aryasukku for trying out something different from the routine template yet made it engaging despite the 3hr runtime. @alluarjun has lived as Pushpa, steals the show with his uninhibited performance, what a screen presence! ? — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 17, 2021

#Pushpa 1st Half : PURE MASS! Icon StAAr @alluarjun rocks.. Swag, style, mass, comedy Vera level.. The Rise from Coolie to Partner.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2021

Well, the anticipation for the movie has been a huge one. Allu Arjun has worked really hard for the same. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun also got a fab response in Mumbai where they came for promotions... Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film to make Rs 35 crore on its opening day, Rs 100 crore in first weekend