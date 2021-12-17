Pushpa First Reviews Out: Critics hail the first half as fiery; heap praises on Allu Arjun's tremendous form and Rashmika Mandanna's performance - read tweets
Pushpa First Reviews Out: Critics blown over by the first half; heap praises on the good work done by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - read tweets
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1