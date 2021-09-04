Pushpa: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna is prepping to match Allu Arjun's amazing dance skills

Who doesn't love Allu Arjun's dance skills? He is one of the best dancers in Indian cinema. Matching his dance steps is always a challenge for any actress. The South star leaves us mesmerised with each of his dance performances. Only a few actresses from the South have managed to do as good as Allu Arjun when it comes to dancing. Now, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to match Allu Arjun's dance moves. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been paired for the first time. They will be seen together in Pushpa. Now, reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is taking dance classes to match Allu Arjun's steps. Also Read - Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan announces his next film with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda achieves a big milestone on social media and more

Yes, is currently attending dance rehearsals of one of the songs in this movie. Apparently, the shoot of this song will begin in a few days and Rashmika wants to be perfect at it. Rashmika Mandanna is an amazing dancer as well and we have seen it in Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. Now, it will be interesting to see her opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa. Pushpa will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by Sukumar, who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and Arya 2.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens during the festive weekend of Christmas in multiple languages including Hindi and will clash with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. The film will also star Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. Well, we cannot wait to see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil together in a film.