Pushpa: Is she a fisherwoman? Is she in the loo? No she's Srivalli – Rashmika Mandanna's first look unleashes a barrage of hilarious memes

The impact of Rashmika Mandanna's first look as the 'sweetheart of Pushpa', Srivalli, doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Memers are now having a field day placing her in different situations and the results will make you ROFL for sure.