The first look of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from Pushpa was out a couple of days ago, and it instantly caught the imagination of Tollywood industry insiders, the media and especially the fans, and we're talking about fans, Rashmika Mandanna fans and Telugu movie fans in general. Basically, it created a huge impact – exactly what one wishes for from a first look, which will no doubt please the makers Pushpa: The Rise (the first part as Pushpa is being planned as two movies in the vein of Baahubali and KGF), Director , Rashmika herself as also her costars, Allu Arjun and .

What's more, said impact doesn't seem to be dying down as meme makers are now having their say. It's common practice by now that any famous or infamous look or trailer of a movie catches the fancy of memers, who then combine to unleash their creative juices in a good or bad way, usually depending on how the source material has been received. Since, Rashmika Mandanna's look has been showered with praise across all quarters, the memes resulting from them will no doubt be taken in a positive light by all those involved with the Telugu movie, regardless how hilarious they may be. Check them out below:

So, how did you like these Rashmika Mandanna memes on her first look as Sweetheart of Pushpa, Srivalli? Hilarious, right?