Pushpa: Major update on Hindi release date of Allu Arjun - Rashmika Mandanna's film

The 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, is set to entertain the complete nation with his first pan-India film, Pushpa, which is set to hit the screens on December 17. But earlier there were rumours that the Hindi version of the film might not hit the screens on December 17 due to dubbing rights issue. Apparently, before deciding the film to release in Hindi in the cinema halls, the makers had sold the Hindi dubbing rights of Pushpa to Goldmine Films and now they don't want to give up on those rights.

Now as per the latest reports, Mythri Movie Makers had struck another deal with Goldmine Films and now that company will distribute the Hindi version with another distribution company on the scheduled date. Apart from Hindi, the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

My fav massy song from #PushpaTheRise. Excited about this one. pic.twitter.com/WHOkxmdx4F — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 14, 2021

While , who is making his Telugu debut will play the lead antagonist in the film, it also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, in supporting roles. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . Pushpa is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 250 crore and the sequel of the film is expected to hit the screens in 2022. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.