Pushpa: Makers axe Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene on fans’ demand

and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has been smashing records at the box office since its release in theatres. However, the movie has irked a certain section of the audience who strongly objected to the bold 'chest touching' scene between Allu Arjun and Rashmika. The makers have gave in to fans' demand and have decided to remove the controversial scene from the movie.

In the particular, Srivalli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) starts to reciprocate her feelings to Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun). The latter is then seen touching the former's chest, while in a public place. The scene raised eyebrows as it was not liked by the Telugu family audience.

Unhappy with the portrayal of the romantic scene, Allu Arjun fans started discussion online and were of the opinion that the makers should cut out the bit, as it might make families squirm in their seats. On the fan's demand, the axe has fallen on the scene in Pushpa: The Rise. It has been reported that the makers are to chop off the scene, and the audience would get to watch the trimmed movie from Monday in theatres.

Meanwhile, Pushpa has been receiving immense love from the audience across the country. The movie has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and still running strong at the box office.

Initial responses to the performances in Pushpa: The Rise have been positive, though the slow pace of the second half of the movie has not gone down well with critics. The narrative of the movie, which is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, centres around red sandalwood smuggling. Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Ajay Gosh and Anasuya Bharadwaj are the other principal actors in the film. Multi-award-winner songwriter-composer has scored the music.