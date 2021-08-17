A major development occurred last week much to the the delight of Telugu movie fans when a crucial scene of Pushpa was leaked online. The under-production scene was from a major fight sequence of Pushpa: The Rise, the first installment of the two Pushpa movies, and though it was clearly a rough cut, no prizes for guessing that the scene went viral in no time, setting the internet ablaze and driving fans wild with euphoria. That being said, the makers of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and starrer were none too upbeat about the development and are now taking stringent steps too ensure there isn't a repeat. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

Apparently, the makers of Pushpa have approached the Cyber Crime Cell of the Hyderabad police, completely alarmed by the leaked footage. Furthermore, they have also said to exponentially amp up security measures on set as also in post-production rooms. The team, be it anybody big or small working on Pushpa, seems to have been instructed not to send any to send any content of the movie through WhatsApp or any other file-sharing applications to anybody not associated with the film in any capacity. Word is that Director is seething with rage at the leak that has transpired.

Pushpa: The Rise is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is gearing up for a release during the coming Christmas week. Tollywood's leading music director, , has composed the songs and background score. It's going to be Allu Arjun's first pan-India film, releasing in multiple languages other than Telugu, with an aim to especially tap into the Hindi movie market, where the superstar's fandom keeps growing by the day.