Pushpa: MASSIVE security upgrade for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer after crucial scene gets leaked

The leaked under-production scene was from a major fight sequence of Pushpa: The Rise, the first installment of the two Pushpa movies, and though it was clearly a rough cut, no prizes for guessing that the scene went viral in no time, setting the internet ablaze and driving Allu Arjun fans wild with euphoria