Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and more – Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to transform from South sweetheart to nationwide darling with these pan-India and Bollywood movies

In a very short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has garnered huge fanbase across the country, and is now set to expand that fan-following by entertaining us with her Bollywood and pan-India offerings. So, let's have a look at her upcoming biggies