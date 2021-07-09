Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and more – Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to transform from South sweetheart to nationwide darling with these pan-India and Bollywood movies

Popular South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who earned the moniker 'Karnataka Crush' post her sensational debut in Kirik Party, has dominated the South film industries with her Tollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood hits. In a very short span of time, the actress has garnered huge fanbase across the country, and is now set to expand that fan-following by entertaining us with her Bollywood and pan-India offerings. So, let's have a look at her upcoming biggies…

Pushpa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika has collaborated for the first time with Stylish Star in 's Pushpa. The Telugu action-thriller, which is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests, will be released in multiple dubbed languages, besides its original version, and in two parts to boot. The teaser and first look of the film have already generated humongous buzz on social media. It also features as the lead antagonist.

Mission Majnu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majun. Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events of an Indian Mission in Pakistan. It also stars Kumud Mishra and in key roles. Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi is making his Hindi film directorial debut with this venture.

Goodbye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@amitabhbachchan)

The Dear Comrade actress will share screen space with the 'Superstar of the Millennium', Amitabh Bachchan, in Goodbye. The film is directed by Queen and filmmaker, , and also features , Pavail Gulati, and in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu

My next film is titled #AadaallooMeekuJohaarlu to be directed by Kishore Tirumala and co starting @iamRashmika ? Produced by @SLVCinemasOffl

More Details Soon ? pic.twitter.com/nerTTlh987 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) October 25, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand had teamed up for Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, which is being helmed by Nenu Sailaja and Chitralahari Director Kishore Tirumala. The film is bankrolled by SLV Cinemas. The makers have roped in Sujith Sarang to handle the cinematography of the film.

So, out of the above ventures, which excites you the most? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .