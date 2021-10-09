Rashmika Mandanna recently unveiled the first look of herself as Srivalli from her first Pan India project, Pushpa, which got immense love and praises from the audiences all over the country. The poster features a never-before-seen raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika who's sitting in a yellow saree, with a bunch of flowers. Expressing gratitude for the love from her fans and audiences, Rashmika Mandanna shared, “It's so gratifying to receive such heartwarming compliments on my first look of Pushpa. I was really nervous and excited but I'm really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on Pushpa.” Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

Opening up about he first pan-India film with , she added, "It's my first multilingual Pan-India movie, and I believe personally for for me it has given me opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It's remarkably going to unlock yet another milestone and I can't wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli's which is the film's (Pushpa) soul."

Rashmika's look has been showered with praise across all quarters, and fans have been waiting with a bated breath to see Rashmika in the character of Srivalli. Even before her Bollywood debut, Rashmika's fame pans out across the country, which is a huge feat for the young actress.

South crush, Rashmika Mandann has two big bollywood projects in the pipeline already – Mission Manju starring Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye starring and . Directed by , Pushpa also stars as the main antagonist and is.