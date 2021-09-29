The first look of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from Pushpa is out, and it has instantly caught the imagination of Tollywood industry insiders, the media and especially the fans, and we're talking about Allu Arjun fans, Rashmika Mandanna fans and Telugu movie fans in general. Basically, it has created a huge impact – exactly what one wishes for from a first look, which will no doubt please the makers Pushpa: The Rise (the first part as Pushpa is being planned as two movies in the vein of Baahubali and KGF), Director Sukumar, Rashmika herself as also her costars, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.
Check out the best twitter reactions to Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Srivalli, the soulmate of Pushpa, below:
Among other news related to Pushpa, BollywoodLife was earlier exclusively informed by a well-placed osurce within the Telugu film industry that the makers may have approached either Sunny Leone or Urvashi Rautela for a special dancer number opposite Stylish Star Allu Arjun.
