Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Srivalli gets two thumbs up from fans; hail her as the true 'soulmate' of Allu Arjun – view tweets

Rashmika Mandann'as first look as Srivalli has created a huge impact, exactly what one wishes for from a first look, which will no doubt please the makers Pushpa: The Rise (the first part as Pushpa is being planned as two movies in the vein of Baahubali and KGF), Rashmika herself as also her costars, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil