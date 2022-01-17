Pushpa: The Rise starring and Rashmika Mandanna is a blockbuster at the box office. is seen in a song in the film tilted O Antava, and her sexy avatar in the track is surely one of the highlights of the film. The actress’ fans are loving the song, and in the theatre, the audience starts dancing when the track comes on the big screen. Well, there have been multiple reports about how much Sam charged to feature in the song, and according to a recent report, the actress has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore for just one song. Also Read - Pushpa: Man recreates Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step to board Mumbai local train; video goes viral

A source told IWMBUZZ, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film's leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her."

"They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn't demand that even one step to be changed," added the source.

Reportedly, after such a great response to her song in the first instalment, the makers are planning to rope in for a special song in Pushpa: The Rule as well. If this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Samantha shake a leg with Allu Arjun once again.

Talking about Samantha’s other projects; the actress will be seen in movies Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Shaakuntalam (Telugu), and Yashoda (Telugu). While Yashoda will be made in Telugu, the makers will be dubbing and releasing it in many languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.