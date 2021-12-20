's Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 released on 17th December 2021. While the film has received mixed reviews, it has got a fantastic response at the box office. The movie stars and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is seen in a special dance number in it. Her track Oo Antava is getting a great response. Moviegoers are dancing in theatres when the song plays on the big screen, and everyone is praising Sam’s sizzling avatar and her chemistry with Allu Arjun. However, it was not easy for the actress to perform on the song. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Pushpa was intended to be a solitary film – Allu Arjun REVEAKS why it was split into two parts

Samantha stated, "It is so challenging to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun, it's my god tiring." Director Sukumar revealed that Samantha had initially rejected the offer to feature in the song. However, he later convinced her and also gave an example of 's dance number in Rangasthalam (it starred Samantha in the lead role).

Recently, Samantha had shared an appreciation post for Allu Arjun. She wrote, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. ??? Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired ☺️"

The lyrics of Oo Antava have grabbed everyone’s attention as it states that men are lustful. When at a press conference, Allu Arjun was asked about it; the actor smiled and said, "It's true. Whatever is written in the song is true.”

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has taken a bumper opening at the box office. While of course, the Telugu version is doing the best, the Hindi version has also received a decent response. In two days (Friday-Saturday), the Hindi version has collected Rs. 7 crore.