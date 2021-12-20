Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS how CHALLENGING it was to dance with Allu Arjun on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is getting a fantastic response. But, it was challenging for her to dance with Allu Arjun. Read on to know what the actress has to say about the track...