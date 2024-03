Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one actress from South India who has fans all over the nation. The stunner has wowed fans with performances in The Family Man, Majili, Theri, Thanga Magan and many other movies. In the past two years, she has shown the world that she is a fighter and survivor. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition that causes inflammation in the joints. She had to undergo five months steroid treatment for the same. At a recent India Today event in Delhi, she spoke about her fighting spirit, absence of a Godfather and how Pushpa song Oo Antava was a scary experience for her. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit add glamour to Isha Ambani's Holi bash at Bvlgari store in Mumbai [View Pics]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on why she was shaking with fear while shooting Oo Antava from Pushpa

Pushpa was one of the biggest box office hits for Indian cinema after the pandemic. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her sultry moves on Oo Antava with Allu Arjun were the talk of the show. At the India Today conclave she said she was shaking with fear as she danced on the song. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she has always been uncomfortable about her sexuality. She said she felt being sexy could never be her thing. The actress said she has dealt with self-doubt throughout her career. But the only thing she believes in is jumping into the unknown to find new sides to her self.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she learnt the tricks of the business the hard way. She said it was because of the fact that she did not have a Godfather. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said it also allowed her to make decisions more freely. The actress said she is someone who believes that if there is a mountain in front of her she needs to climb it.