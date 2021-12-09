is all set for her debut item number for 's upcoming movie Pushpa. The makers had earlier teased fans with a poster of the song featuring Samantha showing off her back. And now, they have given a glimpse of Samantha's hot and sensuous avatar and we must say that her eyes are doing all the talking. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun gifts crew members gold rings, Shriya Saran opens up on losing post pregnancy weight and more

Sharing a new still of Samantha's item number along with the song's release date, the actress was seen dressed up in a ghagra choli. She was oozing sensuality all over as she looked straight into the camera through blurry effects while luring fans towards her with hand gestures. "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC," read the tweet. Also Read - From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill relationship to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 6 celeb rumours that all came true in 2021

While dance master Ganesh Acharya has been in charge of choreographing this song, reports said that Samantha, along with Allu Arjun, jived a couple of signature steps. has preparing a high-octane composition for Samantha's special song. His music composition is known for giving the best item numbers in Telugu films. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun gifts crew members gold rings worth 49k each because of THIS reason

Helmed by , Pushpa is releasing in theaters on December 24. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles. Pushpa is a pan-India movie, which is releasing in multiple languages. It is a two-part story with red sandalwood smuggling as the theme.

Take a look.

Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled Yashodha. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.