Pushpa: Shreyas Talpade is 'Beyond Happy' with the response his voice is getting in Hindi version, Allu Arjun thanks him

BollywoodLife was the first one to inform you that Shreyas Talpade is a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The actor has dubbed for the Hindi version of the film, and recently, he took to Twitter to thank everyone for giving his voice such a great response.