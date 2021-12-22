starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has taken the box office by storm. While the Telugu version is a blockbuster, the Hindi dubbed version is also doing very well at the box office. The movie (Hindi) in four days (Friday to Monday) has collected Rs. 16.09 crore which is much better than many Hindi biggies that were released this year. In fact, Monday’s collection (Rs. 4.25 crore) was better than Friday (Rs. 3.11 crore) and Saturday’s collection (Rs. 3.55 crore). BollywoodLife was the first one to inform you that is also a part of the film. The Iqbal actor has dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version. Also Read - From Pushpa to Vakeel Saab: Check out the top 5 highest opening day grossing south movies of 2021

Recently, Shreyas took to Twitter to thank everyone for the response they have given to his voice in the Hindi version of Pushpa. The actor tweeted, “THANK YOUUUU FOR YOUR LOVE! I am beyond happy with the kind of response my voice has gotten in #PushpaHindi Keep the love coming. @alluarjun kya Recordतोड़ dhamaka किया hai! #Pushpa...jhukkega nahi and blockbuster numbers...rukkega nahiii.” Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna does not mince words on the ugly side of showbiz; reveals it 'hurts bad'

Allu Arjun replied to Shreyas and wrote, “Thank you soo muchhh for leading your voice . Thank you for all the love hope to see you soon sometime.” Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets emotional due to his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu unite and more Trending South News

Thank you soo muchhh for leading your voice . Thank you for all the love ? hope to see you soon sometime . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 21, 2021

While sharing the Hindi trailer of the film, Shreyas had shared, “Extremely happy & honored to be the Voice of India’s most Powerful & Stylish actor @alluarjun in “PUSHPA” (Hindi) https://youtu.be/pKctjlxbFDQ #Pushpa #PushpaTheRise. This is my 2nd Hindi dub after Lion King...but my 1st for a Telugu Feature Film. In my own little way have tried to do justice to @alluarjun 's phenomenal hardwork. Pls do watch the film. Hope you like it. Jhukkega Nai Watch #PushpaTheRise in theatres on 17 DEC 2021.”

This is my 2nd Hindi dub after Lion King...but my 1st for a Telugu Feature Film. In my own little way have tried to do justice to @alluarjun's phenomenal hardwork. Pls do watch the film. Hope you like it. Jhukkega Nai ? Watch #PushpaTheRise in theatres on 17 DEC 2021. — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) December 7, 2021

Directed by , Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has till now collected Rs. 198 crore gross worldwide (all languages). The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and . While it has received mixed reviews from critics, moviegoers are loving it.