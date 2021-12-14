With just a few days left for starrer Pushpa release, the makers have been working round the clock with back-to-back promotional events. But the actor's recent meet-and-greet session turned out to be a mess. Fans protested against the cancellation of Allu Arjun's photo session with them at an event and created a ruckus. Some of them also got injured following which Allu Arjun has apologised to fans saying that he will never take them for granted. Also Read - Pushpa song Oo Antava: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets in trouble for her item song in Allu Arjun's film; here are all the details

After Allu Arjun got to know about the unfortunate incident which took place at the pre-release event of Pushpa, he acknowledged it assuring his fans that he would be careful hereafter.

"I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," read the note shared by Allu Arjun on his Twitter handle.

Organisers claimed to have taken permission for 200 people, but admitted around 2,000. They had also told the fans that they would get to participate in a photo session. Due to unexpected circumstances, the photo session was cancelled. Things escalated as Allu Arjun's fans started to create ruckus after the show organisers stopped them from meeting Allu Arjun. Irked by the organisers' negligence, fans raised slogans and tried to barge into the venue, which caused some damage to the convention centre here. A case has been filed against the event organisers, while the police took over the situation.

As Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-India film, the stakes are exceptionally high on the project. Allu Arjun and his team will be flying to different cities across India, to promote Pushpa. Director , Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and others will be interacting with the regional media. On the other hand, theatre owners have started to allot bookings in some parts of Telangana. Most of the tickets were sold out within minutes across various theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa is a two-part action drama around the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. has composed the music for the movie, in which Samantha appears in a special song. The film hits theatres on December 17.