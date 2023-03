Pushpa fever is high, especially as is all set for his next rom-com drama with director Sandeep Vanga, which is also his Hindi debut in Bollywood. The latest reports claim that Allu Arjun has been paid a whopping amount of Rs. 125 crore for this said film, and the producers have even happily paid the actor as its Pushpa Super Success" effect. And with these high fees, Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in the South Indian industry and has managed to defeat star . Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer has already pocketed Rs 1000 crore; gets a new addition as THIS actress comes on-board?

The earlier reports claim that Prabhas was once the highest-paid actor in the south as he charged 100 crores for his films, but due to his back-to-back flops, he has been dethroned and Allu has taken over this title of being the highest-paid star in the south. Allu Arjun's Hindi debut is happening at the right time, as with Pushpa, the superstar has managed to create a niche among Hindi audiences too, and now it will be interesting to see the response his debut Hindi film gets among Hindi audiences. The actor is right now shooting for Pushpa 2, and fans cannot wait to see his flower and fire magic onscreen.

Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . pic.twitter.com/i24uOyoFkI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 4, 2023

With the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has managed to become one of the highest paid South Indian actors. Apart from Allu Arjun and Prabhas, Ram Charan is another actor who reportedly earned around 75 crores or RRR. The South Carolina industry is booming, and how!