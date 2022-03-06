and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on 6th March 2011. The couple celebrates their 11th wedding anniversary today, and fans have been showering a lot of love on them on social media. The Pusha star took to Instagram to wish his wife Happy Wedding Anniversary, and shared a cute family picture in which they are cutting a cake. Allu Arjun captioned it as, “Happy Anniversary Cutie . 11 years of togetherness . #AAfamily.” Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: After Srivalli from Pushpa, David Warner now dances to Akshay Kumar's Maar Khayegaa – Watch Video

Fans of the actor are loving this #AAFamily picture. A fan commented, "Happy anniversary to you both love you soo much stay blessed forever my cuties." Another fan wrote, "Lovely n happy family." One more fan commented, "Happy wedding anniversary Anna #11yearsoftogetherness wishing you many more Anna."

Last year, on his 10th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun had visited Taj Mahal in Agra with Sneha. He had then posted, "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie . What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will reportedly soon start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise which released last year in December. While the actor was a big name in the Telugu film industry, he is now a pan-India star after Pushpa’s success. The has collected more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office and the Hindi dubbed version of the film collected Rs. 108.23 crore at the ticket window. Pushpa’s Hindi version collected more than many Hindi biggies that released last year.

Even after the film’s OTT release, it was still doing well at the box office which was quite surprising. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the film, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. Apart from Allu Arjun, the directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil.