Rashmika Mandanna who has become the most popular actress in the south is all set for her next release Pushpa along with . And seems like the bond between them have become even more stronger as now the lead actor has the nickname for her and it's related to her being the National crush.

Well at a recent event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun spoke about working with Rashmika and even revealed that he calls her Crushmika. Isn't that unique

The actor said, " The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with a lot of people but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. Rashmika is a co-star I absolutely love. She's very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent, and above all a very very talented girl."

He further heaped praises for the actress that left her highly motivated " She is already on top of her game but with the potential she has, I feel like she can do much much more. In the coming years, with the right films and right directors, I believe that her potential is far far more. She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."

Rashmika become a household name across South India. Having established herself with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, the actor, who made her Tamil debut with -starrer Sulthan.

The much-awaited film of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and , Pushpa - The Rise releases on December 17, 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.

The film also has 's item number which received a lot of criticism and there is a case filed against the song for portraying men in the lustful manner and they have demanded the ban on the song in Andhra Pradesh