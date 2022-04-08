has become tremendously popular across the nation thanks to the box office success of his film Pushp: The Rise. Directed by , Pushpa brought great acclaim to the star. Now, he is cherishing all the love that his fans are pouring on him on his birthday. Today, Allu Arjun, or our favourite PushpaRaj, turns 40 years old. On this occasion the actor has reportedly flown off to a foreign location to celebrate his special day. And now he has even shared a glimpse into his B'day celebrations too. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash looks beautiful in a green saree while she gets spotted with boyfriend Karan Kundrra – VIEW PICS

Taking to his Instagram account, Allu Arjun shared a black and white picture that has him holding a fire candle. In the caption, he has penned, 'Happy at 40'. Surprisingly or not, cricketer David Warner commented on this post of Allu Arjun. He wrote, "Happy birthday legend." Post Pushpa's release, David Warner had tried his hands on Allu Arjun's signature steps on Srivalli and even shared it on social media.

Prior to this, Allu Arjun penned a lengthy note thanking all his fans and well-wishers for birthday messages. He expressed gratitude and shared that he is happy with all the love that he has been receiving. Allu Arjun's note read, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love and blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audience, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you."