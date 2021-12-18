's first item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from 's recently released film Pushpa had courted a controversy for portraying men as lustful people. The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women. While there was a lot of noise on social media over the lyrics of Oo Antava song, Allu Arjun decided to shut down the backlash with the most badass reply ever. Also Read - Trending South News Today: S.S. Rajamouli on board for Brahmastra's South versions, Allu Arjun's Pushpa breaks box office records on day 1 and more

During his recent interaction with the media in Chennai, Allu Arjun was asked about his opinion on the said controversy. The Men's Association had also filed a lawsuit against the makers in Andhra Pradesh and suggested a ban on the song as well. However, the Pushpa star had only two words to wind up the controversy. "It's true. Whatever is written in the song is true," he said.

Meanwhile, Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in Pushpa. Visuals from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha's fizzy item song. Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, while the viewers were spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen.

As the song is sequenced in towards the end of the first half of Pushpa, the audience was seen going gaga over the item song. The ostentatious set and the whole setup gave much appeal to the mass song, for which the music is composed by , and the dance is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Being it Samantha's first special song, the song Oo Antava has been hyped so much. Samantha's unlimited following remains one of the factors for such hype around the song, despite it sounding like any other common item song. Samantha is unquestionably in her sexiest avatar to date due to the fact that she has exposed her mass side without any inhibitions.