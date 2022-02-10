Pushpa: The Rise became a superhit and social media got hooked to its songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava, Saami Saami and others. We have seen international content creators like Kili Paul making videos on Pushpa songs. But looks like Pushpa star 's daughter is a fan of some other viral song. She seems to be to hooked onto Kacha Badam. Yes! Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a video of daughter Allu Arha dancing on Kacha Badam and it is definitely the cutest video we have seen today. Also Read - Ravi Teja, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and more Telugu stars who have set the screens on fire with their kissing scenes

Dressed in a cute pink nightsuit, Allu Arha is trying to pull off the hook steps of the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. The actor showered love on his little one by sharing this video. In the caption he wrote, "My Lil Badham Arha" with a kiss emoji. Take a look at the video below:

Pushpa: The Rise part 1 has undoubtedly become one of the biggest films in the recent times. The movie that also stars Rashmika Mandanna achieved humongous box office business not just in domestic market but internationally too. Now fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa: The Rise part 2. The film also stars in pivotal role and the second part of the film will showcase his tiff with Pushpa.

Allu Arjun is now going to be seen in the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is soon going to premiere on TV. Allu Arjun has truly becoem a Pan-India star now!