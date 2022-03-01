Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on her wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has now become immensely popular pan-India thanks to super success of Pushpa: The Rise. starrer had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. She essayed the role of Srivalli and won hearts. Meanwhile, her personal life also kept her in the limelight. Rumours have it that she is love with Liger star . They have been spotted together on a few occassions. They event spent time together during New Years in Goa. Recently, speculations about their wedding spread like wildfire. It was being rumoured that they are going to tie the knot by the end of this year. Finally, Rashmika has broken silence on the same. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai box office collection beats Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Rashmika Mandanna names her sweetest co-star and more

In an interview with Mirchi9, Rashmika Mandanna stated that rumours about her wedding are false and she has a lot more to do before she settles in matrimony. She was quoted saying, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be." Rashmika and Vijay worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Also Read - Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna considers Sharwanand the sweetest co-star; here's why

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu next. She will be sharing the Sharwanand in this one. The trailer of the film was recently unvieled by the makers and it received a positive response from the fans. It is a light-hearted comedy and Rashmika and Sharwanand's chemistry is delightful to watch. She also has Mission Majnu in her kitty. She is making her Bollywood debut with this Sidharth Malhotra starrer. Rashmika will also be seen in Good Bye and Pushpa 2. She definitely has her hands full.