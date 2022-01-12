Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is right now on cloud nine and thanks to the success of her recent release with . The actress is extremely happy that her film Pushpa did extremely well despite the rise of covid 19. Rashmika has completed five years in the industry and within a very short span of time she has become a national crush and people adore her. Talking to PTI, Rashmika expressed how grateful she is for the recent success of her films, " One of my films that was released at the end of 2021 was Pushpa. And I am super grateful that every year I have had a release. I have had hits before Covid-19 and all these years also. I hope in 2022 also this will continue. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Tuesday: Allu Arjun starrer drops below a crore in Hindi belt for the first time since release

Rashmika will be seen in two Bollywood films that are Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye along with the megastar of Bollywood . The actress hopes that these two films too have the same fate as her film Pushpa, " I hope the Hindi films that I am associated with, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, do well. I am super glad that these two films happened. With Pushpa, the year ended on a high note". She even assured that the people will see a different avatar of her in both the films, " People will see a different me in these films. It will help but I don't know how much."

Recalling how she bagged a film opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika said, " I got a call for Mission Majnu as they were searching for a fresh face but at the same time someone with experience. They reached (out) to me. It is a film which I wouldn't have done if it wasn't my Hindi film. Mission Majnu is an experiment, I hope it works well". Rashmika is clearly winning hearts and how.