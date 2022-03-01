Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna says she doesn't want to get categorised as a North or South actress

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in all the glory thanks to her latest superhit Pushpa: The Rise starring . In fact, her appearances in films such as Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru among others, has given her great visibility in the Hindi film industry. She has two big-ticket Hindi flicks, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Good Bye starring . Reflecting on doing movies in different languages, Rashmika said that she doesn't want to get categorised as a North or South actress, but only wants to do content-rich movies. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets new release date, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna reveals marriage plans and more

"I don't want to be categorised in any industry like North or the South. I want to be an actor with a pan-India appeal," Rashmika spoke to the media adding that she is open to acting in any good movies, without considering the language barriers. "People call me Srivalli (from Pushpa) or Geetha (from Geetha Govindam), etc. So the audiences remember my characters, which means they are watching all our content," she further added.

Earlier, Rashmika had expressed her happiness to see her film Pushpa, being appreciated by audiences from different regions of the country. Adding to this, she had said, "The humongous applause that the film has received, only shows us that the culture and language barriers are now blurring and fading away." The film has broken the cultural differences and sets an example of unity in diversity.

Apart from being monikered as National Crush, Rashmika had recently topped the Forbes list of the 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. Last year in December, Rashmika completed five years in the film industry. She had shared some lessons she had learnt during this period.

Rashmika is now gearing up for her next release titled Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. She said she learned to conduct herself by seeing senior actresses working on the sets of the Sharwanand-starrer. It will hit the screens on March 4.

(With IANS Inputs)