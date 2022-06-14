Rashmika Mandanna is a big name down South, but with the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actress is now a pan-India star. Soon, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and even before her debut film hits the big screens, the actress already has two more Hindi films in her kitty, Goodbye and Animal. In the former, Rashmika got an opportunity to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and in the latter, she will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Manit Joura shares emotional note for Dheeraj Dhoopar on his exit; says, ‘Never intended to bid adieu’

Rashmika was recently spotted in the city. She was donning a white top and pants with a shrug. In a video, she is seen asking paparazzi that she is curious to know what they will do with these pictures. Also Read - Kim Kardashian sets temperature scorching as she holidays with boyfriend Pete Davidson on a beach [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Meanwhile, a couple of fans came to click pictures with Rashmika, and her bodyguard tried to manhandle a fan. The actress quickly told him, “Don’t do it, it’s okay.” This gesture of Rashmika is winning the hearts of netizens. A netizen commented, “South Stars Always Down To Earth .. No Arrogancy Like Bollywoodwalas ..” One more fan wrote, “At present #rashmikamandanna Se Jyada koi bhi famous Nahin Hai matlab koi bhi nahin.” Also Read - Robert Downey Jr congratulates Johnny Depp on trial win against Amber Heard – here's what Iron Man told Captain Jack Sparrow

Well, apart from three big Bollywood projects, Rashmika has many interesting films lined up down South as well. She will be seen in movies like Sita Ramam, Thalapathy 66, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The sequel to Pushpa is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The starrer collected more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office and the Hindi dubbed version collected Rs. 108.26 crore. The sequel is expected to break many records at the box office.

Mission Majnu was slated to release this month, but the movie has postponed. The new release date is not yet announced. While Goodbye will release this year, Animal will hit the big screens next year.