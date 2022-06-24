Rashmika Mandanna was a big name down South, but thanks to Pushpa, the actress has become a pan-India star. She is called the National Crush, and well, always makes it to the headlines for her films and public appearances. Recently, a portal reported that Rashmika has become demanding, and now, she wants her pet dog to travel with her in the same plane. The ticket amount for the pet is also being paid by the producers of her films. Well, Rashmika has reacted to this news. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott shares throwback pic of Kylie Jenner stark naked in his arms, HYBE shuts down RM's wedding rumours and more

The actress tweeted, “hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thankyou for your concern.” She further wrote, “Sorry but this made my day.. couldn’t stop laughing..” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shamshera gets compared to KGF, JugJugg Jeeyo leaked, Kartik Aaryan gets swanky car and more

Sorry but this made my day..? couldn’t stop laughing..?? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

Well, reports about stars throwing tantrums and demanding things are nothing new. While some actors prefer to keep mum about it, some decide to react to the reports, just like Rashmika did. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu wants this contestant to bring home the trophy from Rohit Shetty's show

Talking about Rashmika’s movies, the actress has her kitty full of some interesting films. She will be seen in movies like Mission Majnu (Hindi), Goodbye (Hindi), Sita Ramam (Telugu), Varisu (Tamil), Pushpa: The Rule (Telugu), and Animal (Hindi).

Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, will mark Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. The film was slated to release this month, but it has been postponed and the new release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will reportedly go on the floors in August this year, and Rashmika’s fans are excited to watch her as Srivalli again on the big screen.

Goodbye is also slated to release this year, but the makers have not yet announced the release date. Meanwhile, Sita Raman is slated to release in August this year. Pushpa 2, Animal, and Varisu will be releasing in 2023.