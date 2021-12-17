One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Finally, landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion. Upon being asked who he likes the most in Bollywood, Allu Arjun took the name of a very senior, multiple National Award-winning actor, and elaborated in detail how said actor has left a huge impact on him. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun reveals how his character has been heavily INFLUENCED by Rajinikanth

Naming the Bollywood star, Allu Arjun said, "I've always looked up to a lot since a very early age. Just his range when I was younger used to impress me so much and now, seeing his longevity, it's something else. And the kind of work he's still doing is on a whole different level. We can all aspire to do work like that, to have that king of longevity and demand still in your career is a dream, and Amitabh sir is whom we all look up to when it comes to that."

Addressing the comparisons between his character, Pushpa Raj, and , after the question was posted to him at the press conference, the actor added, "More than comparisons, I'd say there's a major influence. I've always looked up to Rajinikanth sir, always been a huge, huge fan of him. Also, I grew up in Chennai, so the influence was much larger. I understand the Chennai culture very well and also their movies, and especially when it comes to Rajinikanth movies, I've been watching then since I was very small. So, it's not the comparison that should be seen, but the influence of Rajini sir in my work. A lot of my mannerisms and body language is inspired from him, and in this film, the inspiration is much more."

The overall rights of Pushpa, including its theatrical, OTT, satellite and audio rights, have been sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. That's -level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing.