Pushpa: Tanzanian TikTok sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Allu Arjun's Kawra Bawra dialogue

Puspha: The Rise starring and Rashmika Mandanna has travelled places. Fans are supremely in love with Allu Arjun's performance as PushpaRaj in the film. So much that its songs and dialogues have now taken the social media by storm. It has been almost two months since the film released but fans are still making reels and videos on songs like Srivalli, Saami Saami, Oo Antava and more. Tanzanian TikTok sensation Kili Paul too is pretty hooked to the swag of Pushpa. After making videos on songs like Srivalli and Saami Saami, he has now made a video lip-syncing to a dialogue from the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Here's how Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Mouni Roy and other celebs declared their love for their partners

In the video we see him lip-syncing to Kawra Bawra dialogue. His expressions are killer we must day! He shared the video with the caption, 'Kawra bawra Pushpa @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna'. All his fans from India are sending him love. A comment on his video read, "I don't understand Hindi but your doing very nice." Check out the video below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun asked to do special puja by top astrologers; Teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James out and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Indeed, Kili Paul seems to be one big fan of Pushpa. He has made several videos over the movie and nailed it in every video. Check out the other videos here. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun asked to do special puja and havan by top astrologers; here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Now didn't we say Kili Paul is the biggest fan of Pushpa? We can't wait to see more of his videos on Allu Arjun's movies.